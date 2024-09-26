Rob Laidlaw Sells 29,500 Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$274,350.00.

Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$450,000.00.

VerticalScope Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FORA stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.38. 57,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,006. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.43 and a beta of 0.01. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

