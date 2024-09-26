Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,643 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,347.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.