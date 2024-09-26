BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.31 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $562.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.62. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. MSCI's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

