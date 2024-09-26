Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Shell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $212.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

