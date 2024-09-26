Sfmg LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 37.31 and a quick ratio of 37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

