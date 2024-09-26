Sfmg LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.