Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cummins by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cummins by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $16,329,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $317.56 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $328.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

