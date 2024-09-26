Sfmg LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 59.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 130,555.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 257,194 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in General Mills by 70.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

GIS stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

