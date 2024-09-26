Sfmg LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 35,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of -482.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.