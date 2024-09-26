BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 48,253 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,253 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

