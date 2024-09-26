BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hess to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.31.

Hess Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE HES opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.