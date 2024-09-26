D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 174,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,481,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $187.21 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

