BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 42,886 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.25% of ATS worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 73.4% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 57,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ATS by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 718,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,908 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in ATS by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ATS by 41.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 180,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ATS by 196.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ATS Stock Performance

ATS stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $507.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.41 million. ATS had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

