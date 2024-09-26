BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,988 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

