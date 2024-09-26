BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,431,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $4,215,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.4 %

Workday stock opened at $243.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.69. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,841,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,604,344. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

