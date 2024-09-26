BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 62,615 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

