BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 141,800 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,985,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 350,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.32 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,389,893 shares of company stock worth $190,485,693. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.