BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $227.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.35 and a 12 month high of $229.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

