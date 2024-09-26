Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

