Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Workiva were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 896.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. StockNews.com lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Workiva Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $77.52 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

