ARCH Venture Management LLC Trims Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

ARCH Venture Management LLC lessened its stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672,296 shares during the period. Singular Genomics Systems comprises about 0.4% of ARCH Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARCH Venture Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $22.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($8.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($8.86) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 54.66% and a negative net margin of 3,375.72%.
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.
