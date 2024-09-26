Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $480,000 Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 8,975.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,677,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $376.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.39 and a twelve month high of $476.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.35 and its 200 day moving average is $411.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.