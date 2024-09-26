Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 8,575 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALE. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ALLETE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:ALE opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.7005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

