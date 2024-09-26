EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. Barclays started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.66.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $255.05 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $257.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.02.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.