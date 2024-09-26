Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $541,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $180.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $187.54.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

