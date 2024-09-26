Point72 DIFC Ltd Decreases Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lessened its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 19.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.