Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chubb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $3,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $290.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

