Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,692 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 178.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 235,170 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 320.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 50,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Shares of ST stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.36%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

