37,273 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $13.73 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.11.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

