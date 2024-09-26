Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 234.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Generac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $147.61 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Generac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

