EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Diageo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo by 29.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $161.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.11.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.