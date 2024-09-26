EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 392 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

