Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inventiva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inventiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Inventiva stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 49,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,943. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

