Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inventiva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inventiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Inventiva Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Inventiva
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inventiva
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inventiva
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.