Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CZAR stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The company has a market cap of $1.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.82. Themes Natural Monopoly ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67.

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Company Profile

The Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (CZAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Natural Monopoly index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to showcase competitive strength within their sectors. The fund invests in securities from issuers in the Developed Markets CZAR was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

