Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CZAR stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The company has a market cap of $1.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.82. Themes Natural Monopoly ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67.
Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Themes Natural Monopoly ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Natural Monopoly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.