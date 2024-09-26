Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0584 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $390.24 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.52 or 0.04045187 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00044549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,582,482 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,882,482 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

