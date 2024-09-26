Short Interest in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Increases By 200.0%

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CSLM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 1,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,773. CSLM Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSLM Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,172,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,571,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,329,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 352,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSLM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSLM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.