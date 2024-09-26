Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Expands By 60.3%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

CREG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 53,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,518. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

