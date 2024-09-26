WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 232.3% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. 16,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.