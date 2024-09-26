WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 232.3% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. 16,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( NASDAQ:DGRS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.