Short Interest in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Expands By 74.1%

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the August 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,009. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.3571 dividend. This represents a $4.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2,968.2% in the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

