Short Interest in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Declines By 94.9%

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter worth $424,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

DGCB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.71. 16,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.