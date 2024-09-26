Short Interest in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Drops By 52.3%

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 912,700 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CXApp

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CXApp alerts:

CXApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CXAI remained flat at $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 181,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,210. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. CXApp has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp ( NASDAQ:CXAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 167.12% and a negative net margin of 674.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.