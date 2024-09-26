Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Increases By 60.6%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.9% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 91,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the second quarter worth $208,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

NASDAQ CSA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.96. 2,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $74.34. The company has a market cap of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is currently -50.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.