Short Interest in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Expands By 67.2%

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
DFGP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,553. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.