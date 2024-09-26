Short Interest in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Expands By 67.2%

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFGP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,553. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFGP. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,115,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,450,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,459,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after buying an additional 257,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 156,586 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.