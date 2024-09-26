Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87,123.41

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $35.16 million and $87,123.41 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

