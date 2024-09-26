Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Decreases By 65.9%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DHCNI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. 3,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,068. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

