Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. Nano has a total market cap of $126.41 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,226.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.81 or 0.00543964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00104690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00253436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00031009 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00035642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00079227 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

