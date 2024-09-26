STASIS EURO Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $138.68 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

