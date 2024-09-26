Point72 DIFC Ltd Increases Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $227.73 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.03 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.05 and its 200 day moving average is $216.74. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

