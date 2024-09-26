Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys New Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,934,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,698,000 after buying an additional 2,355,554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 372.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81,302 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,289,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,458,000 after purchasing an additional 676,432 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

