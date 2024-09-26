Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires 25,370 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 277.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,301,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,694,000 after buying an additional 2,239,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,016,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 782,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 583,749 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,751,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,851,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,907,000 after buying an additional 242,797 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.